Strict action against ban violators on New Year's celebrations: Odisha govt

The government on Thursday directed the authorities to take stern action against people violating the ban on New Year's celebrations, and enforce the night curfew strictly.

Issuing a fresh set of guidelines, the government said strict action will be taken against the people who violate the ban on celebrations on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Random checking will be conducted at picnic spots, malls, shopping complexes, hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls and Kalyan Mandaps to check violations of mandatory wearing of masks and maintaining a distance of six feet between two individuals, it said.

"In case of violation of COVID-19 protocols, heavy penalty will be imposed which will be decided by the local authorities," as per an official notification.

The new guidelines, which will be in force from 5 am on January 1 till 5 am on February 1, said political gatherings should be limited to a maximum of 100 persons.

Exhibitions, trade fairs, expos and melas will remain prohibited. However, official events may be allowed with prior approval of the government, it added.

Night curfew will be enforced in all urban areas of the state from 10 pm to 5 am strictly.

"There shall be no movement of vehicles except for exigencies on production of proper evidence," it said.

The government also barred educational institutions from organising excursions and picnics till the end of January. Annual day celebrations have also been prohibited.

However, cultural programmes, cultural competitions, open-air theatres, dramas, street plays and other such performances will be allowed, it said.

Auditoriums, assembly halls and other similar facilities will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls and theatres will remain open with up to 50 per cent capacity, while in closed places, the number of persons shall not exceed half the hall capacity.

