Stubble burning share in Delhi's air pollution may go up to 38%: SAFAR

-
ALSO READ
Stubble burning down 83% this year so far but the days ahead look hazy
11 thermal plants around Delhi directed to co-fire biomass pellets
Delhi pollution increasing due to stubble burning in nearby states: CM
Stubble burning incidents down 63% this month, says report
Stubble burning: Many measures but complete elimination off the mark
-
The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution is predicted to increase to 38 per cent by November 6 two days after Diwali, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR.
The contribution of farm fires in Delhi's air pollution has remained low this season so far due to the record-breaking rainfall in October and favourable wind direction.
However, it is likely to increase up to 38 per cent by November 6 as the wind direction is expected to change to northwesterly after Diwali, said Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR.
Northwesterly winds carry smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital.
Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked to 42 per cent on November 5.
In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 1.
The air quality in the national capital entered the very poor category for the first time this season on Tuesday owing to unfavourable conditions for dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.
Stubble burning accounted for six per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on Tuesday. The rest of the pollution is due to local sources, Beig said.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the capital recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 303. It was 281 on Monday, 289 on Sunday and 268 on Saturday.
The neighboring cities of Faridabad (306), Ghaziabad (334) and Noida (303) also recorded very poor air quality.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU