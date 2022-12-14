JUST IN
AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW
Business Standard

Student suicides: Cong MLA questions govt, seeks action against institutes

Former minister and senior Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Sangod, Bharat Singh Kundanpur has written a letter to the Kota district collector regarding the suicide of students

Topics
student suicide | Kota | engineering

IANS  |  Jaipur 

depression, upset, fire, suicide, man
Photo: Shutterstock

Former minister and senior Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Sangod, Bharat Singh Kundanpur has written a letter to the Kota district collector regarding the suicide of students.

In his letter, Kundanpur said, "The political influence of the coaching institutes is quite strong and the administration also seems to be affected by them as a large number of officers get their postings done in Kota only for their getting children admitted to these coaching institutes."

He suggested that the police investigate the role of coaching institutes in suicides committed by the students and prima facie register an FIR against them.

Kundanpur said in the letter that Kota is known all over the country for coaching classes. Students from different states come here in large numbers. The city has become a coaching hub while these coaching institutes have become profitable businesses. In the race to deliver good results, the coaching houses have become the reason behind the huge pressure falling on the students. The pressure of studies is also one of the reasons for the suicide by students. After the suicide of a student, the police lodges an FIR in the case, and there is no responsibility of the coaching institute, he said.

The MLA has been writing letters to the Chief Minister and other high officials against several burning issues like illegal mining. Recently, he had written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, demanding the dismissal of the mining minister and calling him (minister) an accused in illegal mining.

--IANS

arc/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 15:25 IST

