4 dead, 2 hurt in Pennsylvania home explosion, say local authorities

At least four people have been killed and another two people might still be missing after a house in a suburb northwest of Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed in a press conference that the occurred just after 8 p.m. in Pottstown, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.

Two others were hospitalised, Keller said. Their conditions are unknown.

It is not immediately known what caused the . Police have not yet named those who were killed or injured in the explosion. No additional details have been released.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)