4 dead, 2 hurt in Pennsylvania home explosion, say local authorities

-
ALSO READ
14 killed, many injured in massive blast in Pakistan's Karachi city
AirAsia India introduces in-flight safety manual for the visually impaired
Several killed, many injured in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp
Nearly 48,000 people died in accidents on national highways in 2020
India worst in world in terms road accident deaths: Govt tells Parliament
-
At least four people have been killed and another two people might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed in a press conference that the explosion occurred just after 8 p.m. in Pottstown, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.
Two others were hospitalised, Keller said. Their conditions are unknown.
It is not immediately known what caused the explosion. Police have not yet named those who were killed or injured in the explosion. No additional details have been released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU