Take inspiration from past to shape future, Rajasthan Governor tells people

-
ALSO READ
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visits ancestral village in Rajasthan
Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Rajasthan govt transfers 18 bureaucrats, including seven IAS officers
Adani, Ambani make Rs 1.68 trn investment pledge in Rajasthan: Report
Congress-led Rajasthan govt pays Rs 3,000 crore dues to Adani Power
-
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the Constitution's original copy carries pictures of deities and great men and urged people to take inspiration from the country's past and shape the future.
Addressing a felicitation ceremony of 'Futuristic India Summit-2022', he said, "In the beginning of the Constitution's original copy, there is a picture of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, and in the chapter related to the Directive Principles, there are pictures of Lord Krishna's teachings from Bhagavad Gita. Similarly, there are pictures of great men in different parts of the Constitution."
"When the country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', let us take a pledge to draw inspiration from our past and shape the future," he added.
While wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, the Governor said under his leadership, the country is rapidly progressing in every field.
Lauding the state government, Rajasthan Small Industries Development Corporation chairman Rajeev Arora said its foreign friendly policies have given impetus to industrial development in the state.
On the ocassion, Mishra released the 'Golden Achievers' magazine and honoured those who excelled in the fields of art, culture, industry, sports, education, business, medicine and environment among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 19:11 IST