Take inspiration from past to shape future, Rajasthan Governor tells people

While wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, the Governor said under his leadership, the country is rapidly progressing in every field.

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Kalraj Mishra
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said the Constitution's original copy carries pictures of deities and great men and urged people to take inspiration from the country's past and shape the future.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony of 'Futuristic India Summit-2022', he said, "In the beginning of the Constitution's original copy, there is a picture of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, and in the chapter related to the Directive Principles, there are pictures of Lord Krishna's teachings from Bhagavad Gita. Similarly, there are pictures of great men in different parts of the Constitution."

"When the country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', let us take a pledge to draw inspiration from our past and shape the future," he added.

While wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, the Governor said under his leadership, the country is rapidly progressing in every field.

Lauding the state government, Rajasthan Small Industries Development Corporation chairman Rajeev Arora said its foreign friendly policies have given impetus to industrial development in the state.

On the ocassion, Mishra released the 'Golden Achievers' magazine and honoured those who excelled in the fields of art, culture, industry, sports, education, business, medicine and environment among others.

First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 19:11 IST

