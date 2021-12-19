Telangana adds 134 new cases to its Covid-19 pandemic tally

As many as 134 fresh cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday, pushing the total positives to 6,79,564, while the toll climbed to 4,015 with one more fatality.

The number of active cases stood at 3,693, a state health department bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of cases with 82, followed by Ranga Reddy 9.

A total 201 people recovered from the infectious disease today and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,71,856, the bulletin said.

It said 25,900 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2.92 crore. The samples tested per million population were 7,86,815.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.86 per cent and 0.59 per cent respectively, the bulletin said.

As on December 18, Telangana has reported 20 Omicron (new variant) cases. The samples of seven people are awaited for their Omicron variant status, it added.

