Telangana coronavirus update: 1,896 new Covid-19 cases; 12 deaths

reported 1,896 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,06,644, while the death toll rose to 1,201 with 12 more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Thursday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) registered 294 out of the 1,896 fresh cases, followed by Rangareddy (211), Medchal Malkajgiri (154), Nalgonda (126), Siddipet (100) and other districts, it said, providing data as of 8 pm on October 7.

The bulletin said 50,367 samples were tested on October 7. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 33,96,839. The samples tested per million population was 91,264, it added.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,79,075, while 26,368 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 86.65 per cent, while it was 85.2 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)