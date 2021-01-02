Telangana coronavirus update: 293 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths reported

-
Telangana added 293 new cases to
its coronavirus tally, which surged past 2.87 lakh while two more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,546.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 72, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiriwith 34 and 26 respectively, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on January 1.
The total number of cases stood at 2,87,108 including 2,79,991 recoveries.
As many as 5,571 patients are under treatment and 26,590 samples were tested on Friday.
Cumulatively, over 69.51 lakh samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was over 1.86 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.52 per cent, while it was 96.1 per cent in the country.
