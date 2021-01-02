JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Harsh Vardhan visits Delhi's GTB hospital to review vaccine dry run drill
Business Standard

Telangana coronavirus update: 293 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths reported

Telangana added 293 new cases to its coronavirus tally, which surged past 287,000 while two more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,546

Topics
Coronavirus | Telangana | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Coronavirus, vaccine, covid, drugs, clinical trials

Telangana added 293 new cases to

its coronavirus tally, which surged past 2.87 lakh while two more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,546.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 72, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiriwith 34 and 26 respectively, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 pm on January 1.

The total number of cases stood at 2,87,108 including 2,79,991 recoveries.

As many as 5,571 patients are under treatment and 26,590 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, over 69.51 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.86 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.52 per cent, while it was 96.1 per cent in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, January 02 2021. 10:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU