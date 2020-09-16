Telangana coronavirus update: State reports 2,273 Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

As many as 2,273 new COVID-19 positive cases and 12 deaths were reported in on September 15, taking the total number of cases to 1,62,844, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday.

According to the health department, the total number of cases include 1,31,447 recoveries and 996 deaths so far.

At present, there are 30,401 active cases in the state. The recovery rate stands at 80.71 per cent, while the fatality rate is 0.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country stand at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, as per the Ministry.

