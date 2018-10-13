Terrorists shoot policeman dead in his house in Kashmir's Baramulla

-
Terrorists shot a policeman dead in his house in Sopore township of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said Saturday.
Unidentified militants barged inside the house of Javid Ahmad Lone at Warpora in the outskirts of the town in north Kashmir district late Friday night and fired upon him, a police official said.
He said Lone suffered critical injuries and later died.
He was working as a follower in the police department, the official said, adding a case was registered.
