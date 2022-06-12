Thane logs over 500 new Covid-19 infections for third day in a row

Maharashtra's district has reported 543 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, raising its infection count to 7,13,653, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said.

The district had reported 531 new cases of on Friday and 513 infections on Thursday, as per official data.

There was no fatality on Saturday and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in stood at 1.67 per cent.

