Thane records 267 fresh Covid-19 infections; active case tally at 2,791

district in Maharashtra has reported 267 new positive cases, which raised its overall infection tally to 7,30,961, a health official said on Saturday.

With these cases recorded on Friday, there are now 2,791 active cases in the district, he said.

As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll went up to 11,913, while the recovery count stood at 7,15,990, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)