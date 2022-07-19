Thane records 88 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; active tally over 1,100

JUST IN
Business Standard

As many as 88 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 732,648

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test amid the surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
Representative Image

As many as 88 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,32,648, a health official said on Tuesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Monday, the district currently has 1,185 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district stood at 11,921 as there was no report of any fresh fatality, he said.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,19,439, the official added.

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 12:18 IST

