Third peak of Covid-19 infections has come down: Delhi health minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday that the third peak of coronavirus had almost come down as positivity rate had dipped to 0.42 per cent a day earlier.
"Now, we can say that the third peak of Covid-19 infections has come down, though I will still urge the people of Delhi to follow the prescribed health guidelines."
Pointing out that the vaccination drive against coronavirus was rolled out at 81 health centers across Delhi on Saturday, the Minister confirmed that one serious adverse reaction case had been reported from All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.
"There were 51 minor incidents but all persons were allowed to go after a few hours of medical observation, except one patient who was a bit serious and admitted in AIIMS," Jain added.
The AIIMS patient is a 22-year-old security guard working at the hospital. He was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit till Saturday night but was stable.
The Minister said that the healthcare workers of Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCDs) were not listed for vaccination on the first day of the drive because of their ongoing protest.
"Excluding MCD health workers on the first day of vaccination drive was not a politically motivated decision but was done because they are holding protest for the last two weeks. The Delhi government has already ensured that vaccination shots are given to all those eligible in the first phase."
As for lesser number of vaccinations undertaken on the first day, he said: "It was the case throughout the country, and not only in Delhi. The Delhi government will not force anyone for vaccination. It will be voluntary. Even those whose names have been registered will not be forced to take the vaccine shots."
