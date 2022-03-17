This Holi, let's strive to strengthen bonds of friendship, amity: Vice prez

-
Extending greetings on the eve of Holi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said on the occasion of the festival of colours people should strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold the society together.
Celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm throughout the country, Holi is the time for family and friends to come together and rejoice in the spirit of the spontaneous, joyful celebration of life, he said in his message.
"The lighting of the bonfire on the eve of Holi symbolises the triumph of virtue over evil. On the auspicious occasion of Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together," Naidu said.
The vice president hoped the festival brings peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness to people's lives.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
