UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to lead Holi processions in Gorakhpur

-
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath to visit various UP districts, to dedicate various projects
Yogi Adityanath second UP CM to contest from Gorakhpur district
Mahant Giri's death: Yogi Adityanath says culprits will not be spared
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in Gorakhpur
BJP will win over 80% seats in UP: CM Yogi after casting vote in Gorakhpur
-
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the 'Holika dahan' procession in Gorakhpur on Thursday evening and the Bhagwan Narsingh Holikotsav shobha yatra on Saturday.
These events were not held in the past two years due to the pandemic.
Yogi Adityanath will be reaching Gorakhpur on Thursday evening on a three-day visit.
Every year, the head of the Goraksh Peeth, drenched in colours, rides Bhagwan Narshingh Rath and exchanges Holi wishes with everyone without any discrimination during Narsingh Shobha Yatra.
Yogi Adityanath, who heads the Peeth after Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath, Yogi, is taking forward the movement of social harmony. "The Narsingh Shobha Yatra named after Lord Narsingh, who killed demon king Hiranyakashyap, was started in 1945 by Mahant Digvijaynath, the predecessor of Yogi's mentor Mahant Avaidyanath and since then has continued till date," said Dwarika Tiwari, the temple secretary.
On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath sports sunglasses and a rain coat before setting off on yatra on a motorised chariot, fitted with a saffron flag. The yatra passes through the busy Sarrafa market via the narrow lanes of the city where it is greeted by locals by colours and rose petals.
The procession, which is joined in by large number of BJP and RSS leaders and workers, covers 5 kilometres and culminates at the temple.
Later, Yogi Adityanath attends a function with eminent citizens where 'Phagua'-- singing of holy songs is a major attraction.
Before the yatra, he also participates in 'Holika dahan'.
"This is the occasion when devotees get direct opportunity to play colours with Peethadeeshwar," said a BJP leader.
"For all these years Yogi had been leading the procession as local MP and head priest and it was in 2018 that he joined the procession as the chief minister. Tight security arrangements have been made for the occasion and drone cameras will keep a watch on the events from the sky.
--IANS
amita/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU