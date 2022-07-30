JUST IN

Three held for tearing SI's uniform, opening fire at cops in UP's Mathura

Three people have been arrested here on Friday for attacking policemen, who had arrived to give a 'notice' related to a bypoll for the post of a village head, an official said.

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura 
They tore a sub-inspector's uniform, opened fire at the policemen and pelted stones at them in Paigaon village under Shergarh police station area, the official said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra identified the arrested men as Mohan, his brother Chandrapal and nephew Yuvraj.

The exact cause for the attack on policemen was not revealed but the SP said Mohan got infuriated as sub-inspector Arjun Rathi and constable Sandeep Kumar reached his house to give the notice and he began hurling abuses at them.

He then called Chandrapal and Yuvraj, who were inside the house.

Subsequently, three to four women also came out of the house and they allegedly began beating the police.

Mohan snatched the notice and tore it. He also tore SI Rathi's uniform, the SP said.

According to Rathi, Chandrapal tried to snatch his service pistol but could not do so as it was tied to his shoulder.

Chandrapal, however, managed to snatch the magazine, but was recovered later.

Mohan also fired using a country-made pistol, but both the policemen were able to save themselves.

As the SI and the constable tried to run away in order to save their lives, stones were pelted at them and they got injured, the SP said.

The women have also been booked, he said.

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 10:28 IST

