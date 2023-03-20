JUST IN
Time for India to look at manufacturing of aerospace products: Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said it is time for India to look at manufacturing of aerospace products as he highlighted the growth potential of the country's aviation sector

Topics
Jyotiraditya Scindia | aerospace

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MAY 27, 2022** New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks during inauguration of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. (PTI Photo)(

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said it is time for India to look at manufacturing of aerospace products as he highlighted the growth potential of the country's aviation sector.

He also said domestic airlines are together projected to have a fleet of around 2,000 planes in the next five to seven years.

It is time to look at manufacturing of aerospace products in India. "Time is ripe for manufacturing to take off in India," he said.

Speaking at a summit organised by aviation consultancy CAPA here, the minister said, "we need to increase the ecosystem of Indian civil aviation".

"Come and be part of the civil aviation growth story," he said.

According to him, as many as 15 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) are expected to be set up by the end of this year, taking the total number of FTOs to 50. Currently, there are 35 FTOs.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 11:39 IST

