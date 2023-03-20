Time for India to look at manufacturing of aerospace products: Scindia

-
ALSO READ
Scindia to execute power show during Amit Shah's Gwalior visit on Oct 16
Jyotiraditya Scindia urges states and UTs to reduce tax on jet fuel
Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco
Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off direct flights between Pune and Singapore
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for coronavirus
-
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said it is time for India to look at manufacturing of aerospace products as he highlighted the growth potential of the country's aviation sector.
He also said domestic airlines are together projected to have a fleet of around 2,000 planes in the next five to seven years.
It is time to look at manufacturing of aerospace products in India. "Time is ripe for manufacturing to take off in India," he said.
Speaking at a summit organised by aviation consultancy CAPA here, the minister said, "we need to increase the ecosystem of Indian civil aviation".
"Come and be part of the civil aviation growth story," he said.
According to him, as many as 15 Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) are expected to be set up by the end of this year, taking the total number of FTOs to 50. Currently, there are 35 FTOs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 11:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU