Business Standard

TIME names Jamal Khashoggi, other journalists as 'Person of the Year'

The magazine also honoured Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

AFP | PTI  |  New York 

Jamal Khashoggi
Jamal Khashoggi | Photo: @TIME twitter

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country's Istanbul consulate, was on Tuesday named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" alongside several other journalists.

The magazine also honoured Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo -- currently imprisoned in Myanmar -- and the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members killed in a June shooting.

First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 18:55 IST

