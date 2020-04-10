Top headlines: NBFCs to face liquidity crisis, IndiGo to stop on-board food

are likely to face liquidity challenges due to lack of clarity on the applicability of the Reserve Bank's moratorium on their bank loans, says a report. IndiGo will discontinue on-board meals when it resumes flights after the lockdown ends. Here are the events which made it to the headlines today:

to face liquidity crunch on lack of clarity on RBI moratorium: Crisil

According to a report by rating agency CRISIL, face a double whammy because they are offering moratorium to customers despite not getting one themselves from their lender-banks.

Covid-19 woes: IndiGo to discontinue on-board meal service, says CEO

India's largest will fill its airport buses at 50 per cent capacity when service resumes. These along with frequent deep cleaning of aircraft are part of the multiple changes that the airline will do its protocols in order to keep crew and passenger crew safe.





Lockdown should continue, prediction for frightening: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of hould continue, while noting that the predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are "horrendous and frightening".

afloat despite 'crippling effect' of Covid-19, says Rajiv Bansal

chief Rajiv Bansal on Thursday said that while the "crippling effect" of the novel has put the airline's finances in a "precarious" position, it has managed to keep afloat. He also assured the employees of providing all the "essential armoury" in carrying out evacuations and running chartered flights amid the pandemic.

UK High Court defers bankruptcy plea by SBI-led banks against Vijay Mallya

In a major relief for liquor baron Vijay Mallya, the High Court in London on Thursday deferred hearings on a plea by the SBI-led consortium of Indian banks, seeking the indebted tycoon to be declared bankrupt to enable them recover a loan of around GBP 1.145 billion from him, reportednew agency PTI.

Inflows into equity MFs surge to one-year high of Rs 11,485 cr in March

Inflows into equity mutual funds surged to Rs 11,485 crore in March, the highest level in a year, even as the broader market witnessed heavy volatility amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus.

ADB assures $2.2 bn support package to India to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa on Friday assured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of $2.2 billion (about Rs 16,500 crore) support to combat Covid-19 pandemic, PTI reported.