Top Pak militant killed is Jaish chief's kin and a Pulawama conspirator

A top Pakistani terrorist commander of the and a relative of JeM chief Masood Azhar was one of the terrorists killed in an early morning encounter between militants and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

"Top most Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM, Lamboo, killed in today's encounter. Identification of second terrorist being ascertained," police said.

Police said Mohd. Ismal Alvi, alias Lamboo, was family member of Masood Azhar and was involved in conspiring in the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"Mohd Ismal Alvi, alias Lamboo, alias Adnan, was from family of Masood Azhar. He was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora Pulwama attack and figured in charge sheet produced by NIA," police said.

The gunfight at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

IG Vijay Kumar has congratulated the army and police for the successful anti-terror operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)