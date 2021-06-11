Tunisia coronavirus update: 2,373 Covid cases reported, tally at 362,658

-
Tunisian Health Ministry on Thursday reported 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 362,658.
The death toll from the virus rose by 76 to 13,305 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 317,758, the ministry said in a statement.
A total of 1,540,880 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.
Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 1,252,125 people have received the vaccines, with 352,570 of them having received both doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.
