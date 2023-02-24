U'khand govt announces compensation for damaged buildings in Joshimath

-
The Uttarakhand government has fixed the rate of compensation to be given to owners of damaged buildings in land subsidence-hit Joshimath.
The compensation rate for damaged residential buildings has been fixed between Rs 31,201 and Rs 36,527 per square metre, an official order said.
For damaged commercial buildings in the town, the compensation rate has been fixed between Rs 39,182 and Rs 46,099 per square metre, it said.
The rates were announced in the government order issued by Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha after Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh's consent.
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023.
