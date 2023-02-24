JUST IN
U'khand govt announces compensation for damaged buildings in Joshimath
Implementation of healthcare scheme a top priority of govt: Mizoram CM
Drivers under 40 responsible for more than 65% of road accidents in HP
Afghanistan's Taliban reopen key trade route with Pakistan: Report
Power ministry seeks enquiry on DERC for not following statutory orders
How could governor ignore consequences: SC asks Thackeray faction
Ajay Banga will be transformative World Bank president: Kamala Harris
India needs a culture of honesty and no favouritism, says Narayana Murthy
Only 34% firms meet Sebi's requirement to raise 25% fund via debt: Analysis
Over 1,100 participants attend post-Budget webinar on green growth
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Implementation of healthcare scheme a top priority of govt: Mizoram CM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

U'khand govt announces compensation for damaged buildings in Joshimath

The Uttarakhand government has fixed the rate of compensation to be given to owners of damaged buildings in land subsidence-hit Joshimath

Topics
Uttarakhand | landslide

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Joshimath

The Uttarakhand government has fixed the rate of compensation to be given to owners of damaged buildings in land subsidence-hit Joshimath.

The compensation rate for damaged residential buildings has been fixed between Rs 31,201 and Rs 36,527 per square metre, an official order said.

For damaged commercial buildings in the town, the compensation rate has been fixed between Rs 39,182 and Rs 46,099 per square metre, it said.

The rates were announced in the government order issued by Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha after Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh's consent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 07:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU