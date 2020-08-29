UAE reports 390 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours; tally jumps to 68,901

-
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday announced 390 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 68,901.
At the same time, 389 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 59,861, UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua reported.
It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country's death toll to 379.
The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report Covid-19 cases.
It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus. On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colours of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.
In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organised an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.
