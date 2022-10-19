JUST IN
UN Chief Antonio Guterres to pay tributes to the victims of 26/11 attacks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay tributes to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Wednesday on the first day of his three-day visit to India

ANI  Asia 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay tributes to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Wednesday on the first day of his three-day visit to India.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp said in a tweet, "A true honor to welcome #UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres to #India on behalf of #TeamUNIndia Looking forward to an amazing two days sharing how India is leading the way for achievement of #SDGs and #LNOB in many areas & @UNinIndia is proud to partner!."

UN chief arrived in India on Wednesday on a three-day official visit.

Guterres will be on an official visit to India from October 18-20, 2022. This will be UNSG's first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022. He had earlier visited India (in his first term) from 01- 04 October 2018."

"Warm welcome to the UNSG @antonioguterres as he arrives in Mumbai for his official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Guterres will commence his visit to India, by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. UNSG will also deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai on the subject - "India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation," read the MEA press release.

On 20 October 2022 in Gujarat (Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya), he will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline.

It may be recollected that the concept of LiFE was introduced by PM Modi during COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021. PM Modi had then urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards "mindful and deliberate utilization, instead of mindless and destructive consumption" to protect and preserve the environment.

Mission LiFE will be India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Its central idea reflects India's ethos of respect for Mother Nature and aims at piloting a focussed program that will mobilize 1 billion Indians to become pro-planet people (3P), who would practice simple environment and climate-friendly behavior/actions in their daily lives to promote a shared commitment to protect our planet.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with the UN chief on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India's engagement with the UN, including through India's upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism, added the release.

In Kevadiya, Guterres is expected to pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. He will also be visiting India's first solar-powered village in Modhera (Gujarat) and other development projects in the area. UNSG will also be visiting the Sun Temple in Modhera, before departing for his onward destination.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 10:01 IST

