UNGA grants Observer Status to International Solar Alliance

The United Nations General Assembly has granted Observer Status to the (ISA), according to India's Permanent Ambassador to the UN, T S Tirumurti.

The ISA was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts against climate change through the deployment of solar energy solutions. It was presented by the leaders of the two countries at the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Paris in 2015.

"I am taking the floor on behalf of India and France. I take this opportunity to thank the entire UN membership for adopting the resolution conferring Observer Status to the (ISA). I am particularly happy that such a historic decision has been taken by the UN General Assembly under your ( President Abdulla Shahid) leadership, under the Presidency of Hope," Tirumurti said in a statement on Thursday.

In a short span of six years, the ISA has become an example of how positive global climate action can be taken forward through partnerships. ISA provides a dedicated platform for cooperation among governments, multilateral organisations, industry, and other stakeholders to help achieve a common goal, he said.

"Increasing the use and quality of solar energy to meet energy needs in a safe, convenient, affordable, equitable and sustainable manner enhances energy security and sustainable development, and improves access to energy in developing member countries," he said.

The granting of Observer Status to ISA in the General Assembly would help provide for regular and well-defined cooperation between the Alliance and the United Nations that would benefit global energy growth and development.

Tirumurti thanked all member states, including co-signatories and co-sponsors, for this historic moment.

A total of 80 countries have signed and ratified the ISA Framework Agreement and 101 countries have only signed the agreement, according to the ISA website.

