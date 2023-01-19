JUST IN
Education institutions to organise special programmes on G20 themes: UGC
UN General Assembly President Korosi set to visit India, China, Japan

The visit of the UNGA President who has been invited by the Indian govt will likely begin on Jan 29 and will include an address to the Indian Council of World Affairs, a foreign policy think tank

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi, in New York
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi is scheduled to visit India at the end of this month and meet with senior officials, according to the spokesperson for the General Assembly president, Paulina Kubiak Greer.

Addressing a briefing here on Tuesday (local time), the spokesperson said the visit of the UNGA President who has been invited by the Indian government will likely begin on January 29 and will include an address to the Indian Council of World Affairs, a foreign policy think tank.

He is also slated to meet with scientists and tour a water conservation project during his India visit, Kubiak said according to a UNGA statement.

Earlier in December last year, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met the UNGA President in New York and discussed India's G20 Presidency goals and the importance of reformed multilateralism.

Meanwhile, after wrapping up his India visit, Korosi will head to China, where he will visit the International Research Centre of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals, which facilitates the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In China the UNGA President will also meet with senior Government officials of the country.

Later Korosi is slated to visit Japan in the middle of February where the UNGA President will participate in a conference on water resilience, among other objectives.

In late February, the President will visit Geneva to address the Human Rights Council and then head to Azerbaijan for a conference related to the Non-Aligned Movement.

All the visits are at the invitation of the Governments, an official statement read.

During his December 2022 visit to New York, EAM Jaishankar unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust at the premises of the UN Headquarters. The bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, was the first Gandhi sculpture to be installed at the UN Headquarters.

The 77th UN General Assembly President Korosi and India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj were also present when Gandhi's statue was unveiled. During the event, Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan' was also recited.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 13:16 IST

