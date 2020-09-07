Nitishwar Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir LG

IAS Nitishwar Kumar has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the proposal of DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training) for inter-cadre deputation of Nitishwar Kumar (IAS, 1996 batch) from Uttar Pradesh cadre to the Union Territory of for a period of one year, as per a letter dated September 5.

Soon after this, the General Administration Department of issued an order posting Nitishwar Kumar as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, replacing Bipul Pathak.

Further, Jammu and Kashmir (1992 batch) cadre IAS officer Bipul Pathak, who was serving as the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, through an order issued on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor.

Pathak will, however, continue to hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, CEO, Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency, and CEO, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency as per the order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)