UP CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on Aug 2 to take stock of preparations

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on August 2 to take stock of preparations for the Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 13:16 IST

