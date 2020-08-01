UP CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on Aug 2 to take stock of preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will visit on August 2 to take stock of preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the in on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of the will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at for the construction of the Ram temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)