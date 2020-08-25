UP's crime meter running at twice the speed than govt: Priyanka Gandhi

Slamming the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the increasing crimes in the state, Congress leader Vadra on Tuesday said that the speed of crime is twice the speed of governance.

"The Chief Minister's government talks of speed and the crime meter running at twice the speed," read her tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Along with the tweet she shared a graphic that depicted the incidences of crime on August 23 and August 24 titled "Crime meter in UP".

"This is the crime meter of only two days in UP. The UP government repeatedly covers the incidents of crime, but crime is visible on the streets of the state," the tweet further read.

The Congress leader had on Friday accused the BJP-led government of threatening people instead of solving their problems. She posted cuttings from a Hindi daily with headlines about the fertiliser scam. The headline stated that two trucks loaded with urea went missing, one found unloading in Chandausi.

