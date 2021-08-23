UP: Shah pays tributes to Kalyan Singh, says his death is big loss for BJP

Union Home Minister on Monday paid tributes to former chief minister Kalyan Singh here, calling the death of the BJP stalwart a "big loss" for the party.

Singh died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.

"With the death of Kalyan Singhji, the BJP has lost a stalwart. It is a big loss for the party. The void created by Kalyan Singh's death is difficult to fill for a long time," Shah told reporters.

He also paid tributes to Singh at PWD guest house in Atrauli town, where his native village Madholi is situated.

"With his death, deprived, down-trodden and backwards have lost their well-wisher. He was big leader of the 'Ram Janmabhoomi andolan'. For this, he did not hesitate in leaving the government. I spoke to him when the 'Shilanyas' was done and 'Babuji' said that his life's target was achieved with it," Shah said.

The former Rajasthan governor always worked for the development of the state and devoted his life for the poor and wanted to become the best state in the country, he said.

"His life will encourage party workers as how he reached the top position despite coming from a poor family," the Union minister said.

Despite the fact that Singh was not in active politics since long, people, especially the youth, gathered here to pay their last respects, which shows his impact on them, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

The last rites of Singh will be performed later during the day at Rajghat in Narora of Bulandshahr district with full state honours, officials here said.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the BJP leader, which were kept at Ahilya Bai Holkar stadium here, were taken to his Atrauli, where his native village Madholi is situated and from there body will be taken to Rajghat.

