Uproar in Haryana Assembly as govt tables anti-conversion Bill

The on Friday introduced a Bill in the state Assembly against religious conversion through force, undue influence or allurement, triggering vociferous opposition from the

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta suspended MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian for the remaining sittings of the Budget session for tearing a copy of the Bill while other members staged a walkout against his suspension.

According to the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, the onus of proof lies with the accused.

If conversion is done by allurement, use of force, fraudulent means or coercion, then there is a provision for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs 1 lakh.

Similar Bills in the recent past have been passed in the BJP-ruled state, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

After the Bill was tabled, Congress MLA Kadian alleged that it reflects the intention of "divisive policies" and demanding that it be sent to a select committee.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who introduced the Bill in the House, targeted the Congress over the country's Partition on the basis of religion and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

When treasury and opposition benches sparred over the Bill, Chief Minister said there was no mention of any religion in it.

Reading out the Bill, Khattar said no person shall convert or attempt to convert either directly or otherwise, any other person from one religion to another by misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by fraudulent means, including the use of digital mode or by marriage or for marriage.

He said there is a provision in the Bill that if a person is willing to go for conversion, he or she can apply for it by submitting an application to the district magistrate.

Taking a jibe at the Congress legislators, Khattar said "all people sitting on these benches can get their religions converted".

Khattar's remark was strongly opposed by the Congress members, who later took back his statement.

Kadian tore the copy of the Bill, prompting the Speaker to admonish the Congress legislator for violating the decorum and dignity of the House.

When Kadian said it was a simple piece of paper, Gupta insisted, "If any discussion is taking place on a document then it is a legal documentevery bill is a constitutional paper."



Treasury benches sought an apology from Kadian. The Speaker too called Kadian's act irresponsible and said he should seek apology.

As Kadian, who represents Beri Assembly seat in Jhajjar, did not express any regret, the treasury benches demanded action against him.

The Speaker then suspended Kadian for the remaining sittings of the House. He called the marshals to take Kadian out of the Assembly.

When the proceedings of the House resumed after lunch, the Congress legislators protested against Kadian's suspension and criticised the CM for his remark aimed at them.

Speaker Gupta said he had told Kadian to express regret over his act many times but he did not do so.

Later, the Congress legislator again staged a walkout.

Reacting to Kadian's act, CM Khattar told reporters that he violated the decorum and dignity of the House.

The CM said the matter linked to the members involved in such incidents would be referred to the Committee of Privileges.

The Bill provides for declaring marriages, which were done solely for the purpose of conversion from one religion to another religion, null and void.

If religion is concealed with an intention to marry, then the person shall be punished with imprisonment of three years to 10 years and shall also be liable to pay a fine, which shall not be less than Rs 3 lakh, according to the Bill.

The mass conversion, contravening to the provisions, shall be punished with the imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years, which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine not less than Rs 4 lakh, as per the Bill.

