Varanasi facelift to be completed by March 31, just in time for G20 events

Topics
Varanasi projects | Varanasi | G20 summit

IANS  |  Varanasi (UP) 

The work of Varanasi's facelift will be completed by March 31, in time for the five G20 events to be held here between April and August.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "First G20 event in Varanasi will take place in April followed by a second event in June and three others till August. The list of works to be done for complete facelift with special focus on the routes leading to airport, hotel Taj, Rudraksh international convention centre, DDU trade facilitation centre, Namo Ghat and others have been finalised. All the works proposed would be completed by March 31."

In view of the limited time, tenders have been floated to engage several companies and contractors and the areas of special focus have been identified, he said.

For uniform colour of buildings, trader leaders have been given options while thematic wall murals and paintings would also be completed by March end, he added.

Facilities, especially the extension of parking with dedicated space for G20 summit events have been started at LBSI airport, the commissioner said.

The PWD officials have been asked to explore a parking site near hotel Taj, possibility of widening of Godowlia-Assi road, and developing Namo Ghat-Padao-Visheshwarganj-Maidagin route as VIP road.

The PWD will also ensure beautification with wall art at Chowkaghat underpass and the electricity department has been asked to complete pole shifting work.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 10:49 IST

