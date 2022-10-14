Vice-President Dhankhar visits Statue of Unity, Arogya Van in Gujarat

-
-
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district.
He also visited Arogya Van at the site of the statue, located around 200km from Ahmedabad, along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.
The Statue of Unity is an iconic 182-meter tall tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and it was inaugurated in 2018.
"At the feet of the Statue of Unity - feeling blessed, invigorated, energised, inspired and motivated to be in service of Bharat. Eminently deserving tribute to the Iron Man and Unifier of Bharat. @souindia #SardarPatel," Dhankhar tweeted after his visit.
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 08:04 IST
