TN agrees for pre-mature release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convicts
Business Standard

Vice-President Dhankhar visits Statue of Unity, Arogya Van in Gujarat

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district

Topics
Vice-President of India | Statue of Unity | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district.

He also visited Arogya Van at the site of the statue, located around 200km from Ahmedabad, along with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The Statue of Unity is an iconic 182-meter tall tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and it was inaugurated in 2018.

"At the feet of the Statue of Unity - feeling blessed, invigorated, energised, inspired and motivated to be in service of Bharat. Eminently deserving tribute to the Iron Man and Unifier of Bharat. @souindia #SardarPatel," Dhankhar tweeted after his visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 08:04 IST

