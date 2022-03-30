Vikas Kumar appointed MD of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

The Delhi government on Wednesday appointed Vikas Kumar as the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Kumar, who is director (operations) in the corporation, will hold the post for a term of five years, said an order issued by Transport Department of the Delhi government.

"The Government of NCT of Delhi is pleased to appoint Vikas Kumar as Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. in accordance with terms of Article 130 of the Memorandum and Article of Association of Ltd. for the period of five years with effect from April 1," said the order.

The appointment of Kumar as managing director of the was approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said the order.

