Visit to Nepal intended to further deepen 'time-honoured' linkages: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Indo-US bilateral defence ties to stay on ambitious course: Pentagon
India, France affirm closer defence ties in 20th Joint Staff talks in Paris
Nepal govt to close its border points for 72 hrs prior to local elections
Blinken-Jaishankar discuss bilateral ties, review situation in Ukraine
Nepalese PM to visit Varanasi during his India visit from April 1-3
-
India's ties with Nepal are "unparalleled", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, a day ahead of his visit to Lumbini in the neighbouring country on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
In a statement, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba again after their "productive" discussions during his visit to India last month.
He said both sides will continue to build on the shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.
"Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled. The civilisational and people-to-people contacts between India and Nepal form the enduring edifice of our close relationship," Modi said in his departure statement.
"My visit is intended to celebrate and further deepen these time-honoured linkages that have been fostered through centuries and recorded in our long history of inter-mingling," he said.
The prime minister is paying a day-long visit to Lumbini on Monday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. It will be the prime minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.
"I look forward to offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha's birth," Modi said.
Modi and Deuba will hold talks in Lumbini with a focus on further expanding cooperation in multiple areas including hydropower and connectivity.
"I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month," Modi said.
"We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU