Weekend curfew imposed in Delhi; buses, metro to operate at full capacity

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.
Addressing a press conference after the DDMA meeting today, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops.
"The DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID-19 surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home," he said.
"Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops," he added.
The Deputy Chief Minister informed that cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been rapidly rising. "Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on a ventilator," he added.
Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Amid the surging COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant in the national capital and positivity rate above 0.50 per cent for two consecutive days,
Earlier in the last week of December 2021, restrictions were imposed under yellow alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). As per these restrictions, Delhi Metro, restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity and a night curfew was imposed between 10 pm- 5 am in the national capital.
Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed.
Delhi has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks following the emergence of the Omicron variant.
The city reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, Delhi's health department bulletin informed on Monday.
The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,58,220.
In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death taking the death toll to 25,100.
