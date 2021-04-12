West Bengal records 4,511 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest one-day spike

on Monday registered



4,511 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic started last year, the state health department said.

Kolkata also set a record of 1,115 new cases.

The state also reported this year's highest COVID-19 fatalities at 14 on Monday, pushing the death toll to 10,414.

The coronavirus caseload rose to 6,19,407, the department said in a bulletin.

It said that 1,947 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases currently is 26,531.

In the last 24 hours, 37,116 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

