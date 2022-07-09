West Bengal reports 2,968 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

-
Nine districts of West Bengal reported over a hundred new COVID-19 cases each on Saturday, as per the Health Department.
In all, 2,968 cases were detected in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 20,48,749, it said.
Three more people died, following which the toll rose to 21,239, it added.
The positivity rate was 15.69 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 18,922 samples.
North 24 Parganas district registered 743 new cases, while Kolkata recorded 742 cases. In Hooghly, 143 new cases were detected.
There are 21,159 active cases in the state at present.
So far, 20,06,351 people have recovered from the disease in the state, including 662 since Friday.
