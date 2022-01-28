When will we get our land China has occupied?: Rahul asks PM Modi

After the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed over the missing 19-year-old Arunachal Boy, Congress leader on Friday questioned the government on the "illegal" occupation of Indian territory by China.

Taking to twitter on Hindi, said: "Am relieved that China has returned Miram Taron, but when will we get our occupied land from China Mr Prime Minister?"

Upping its ante against the Chinese occupation at LAC and northeast, the grand-old-party had earlier alleged that China has built villages inside Indian territory.

The party had said the new satellite images on Chinese military development, show purported construction of Chinese villages in Bhutanese territory over the last year, multiple new villages are seen spreading through an area roughly 100 square km (25,000 acres). The villages were constructed between May 2020 and November 2021.

These new villages lie near the Doklam plateau where India and China had a face-off in 2017, after which China bypassed Indian defences to resume road construction activity in the region, it said.

New construction on Bhutanese soil, the party said, is particularly worrying for India since India has historically advised Bhutan on its external relations policy and continues to train its armed forces.

The Chinese PLA handed over Taron at Damai, Border Personnel Meeting Point, in Anjaw district of on Thursday.

A resident of Jido Village in Upper Siang District, Taron, had gone missing while hunting since January 18 from Shiyung La in Bishing Area in Indian territory.

According to a statement, the Indian Army immediately approached the PLA on a hotline to trace and secure the safe return of the boy and shared the identity details of Miram with the PLA.

On January 26, the PLA confirmed that Taron would be handed back to the Indian Army at Damai Border Personnel Meeting Point.

The Indian Army took over Taron at the meeting point after completing all the formalities. He is being handed over to his parents at the earliest.

Taron is in high spirits and is elated to be back in his country. He and his family expressed gratitude for the sincere efforts by the Indian Army and the government to ensure his safe return.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday afternoon first announced that the PLA has handed over Taron to the Indian Army nine days after the youth went missing.

Rijiju, who closely monitored the process of the release of Taron, tweeted: "The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Shri Miram Taron to the Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination."

