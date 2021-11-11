Will stay put until farm laws repealed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

-
ALSO READ
Seeds of discontent
Singhu border killing 'unfortunate', won't affect farmers' protest: Tikait
News of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's arrest fake: Delhi Police
Bharat Bandh will compel Centre to listen to farmers: Rakesh Tikait
Won't leave Delhi borders until demands fulfilled: Farmer leader Tikait
-
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the farmers' protests will continue till the contentious farm laws are not repealed by the Centre.
Only the repealing of the contentious laws would ensure the end of the protests, the influential farmer leader asserted.
"The movement will continue across the country until the three black laws are not repealed and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price of crops fixed," Tikait said in a Hindi tweet.
"Bill wapsi hi ghar wapsi hai (Withdrawal of the laws will ensure return of farmers to their homes)," he said in the same tweet.
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson said the movement is for safeguarding "jal, jungle and zameen" (water, forest and land).
The BKU is part of farmers collective the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the campaign, particularly the demonstrations at Delhi's three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020.
Farmers are demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee the minimum support price for crops.
The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while the protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU