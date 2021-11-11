Probe Gujarat connection to illicit drugs trade, Malik tells NIA, NCB

-
Against the backdrop of the latest drug seizures in Gujarat, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday urged the central probe agencies to investigate if the neighbouring state was becoming a hub for entry of drugs through the sea route and supplies to other parts of the country.
Referring to the seizure of drugs valued at Rs 350 crore from the coastal town of Salaya in Devbhumi Dwarka and the previous seizure of 3,000 kg from the state's Mundra Port, Malik called upon the National Investigation Agency and Narcotics Control Bureau to probe the developments.
"There are big seizures made in Gujarat in the past couple of months... The NCB must pay attention there instead of going after 2 or 3 gms from Bollywood personalities for publicity and creating a false impression that Mumbai has become a drug hub," said Malik, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party's national spokesperson.
He told media persons that it also needs to be checked if the drugs that are coming into Gujarat are being supplied outside that state, and the people who are involved, and their connections need to be exposed, and the players must be punished.
Malik questioned why Bharatiya Janata Party activists like Manish Bhanushali and his kin Dhaval Bhanushali, Sunil Patil and Kiran Gosavi go to meet Gujarat Cabinet Minister Kiritsinh Rana, how they live in five-star hotels, and said it is the responsibility of the NCB and NIA to check the drug rackets thoroughly in that state.
"The central agencies must probe all these persons, whether they are activists or ministers. Its now established that drugs are entering India from the sea route through Gujarat state. Any person, ordinary or highly placed, must be booked," he demanded.
Malik's latest salvo came as part of the ongoing campaign launched by him after the high-profile NCB raids on an alleged rave party board Cordelia Cruise ship, and a total of 20 were arrested, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.
