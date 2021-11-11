MSRTC suspends 1,135 employees over strike, total rises to 2,053

-
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday suspended another 1,135 employees for participation in the ongoing strike, an official said here.
With the suspension of these employees from 122 depots and eight other regional establishments, the number of suspended employees reached 2,053.
Among those suspended during the day, the highest 138 employees are from Pune district, followed by 73 from Thane district.
The strike, over demands including merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government, entered its 15th day on Thursday.
The MSRTC has over 95,000 employees on its rolls and maintains a fleet of 16,000 buses.
