Will use vehicle that runs on green hydrogen as pilot project: Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said he would start using a vehicle that runs on green Hydrogen as a pilot project once he returns to New Delhi.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating various infrastructural projects here in poll-bound Goa, Gadkari said, "Toyota Company from Japan has given me a vehicle which runs on green Hydrogen. I will use it myself as a pilot project (on alternative fuel)".
He said Indian Oil from Faridabad has assured to supply green Hydrogen for this vehicle.
For the next 15 days, I will not be in Delhi as I will be touring Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Once I am back in Delhi, I will start using it, Gadkari said and added that green Hydrogen is the fuel of the future.
He said Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had recommended 13 works worth Rs 804.24 crore in Annual Plan 2022-23 which he is sanctioning.
They will be awarded soon, he added.
Gadkari said that the additional work to the tune of Rs 400 crore on the national highway in Goa has been sanctioned along with another work worth Rs 305 crore for this highway.
Gadkari said his ministry has sanctioned reimbursement of Rs 181 crore for the balance work on the Margao Western Bypass in Goa.
The Union minister said that Rs 350 crore has been sanctioned to make the road leading to the Goa airport free of traffic signals.
Goa MP and Union minister Shripad Naik, state Chief Minister Pramod Swant and other leaders of BJP were present.
