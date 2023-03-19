JUST IN
Untimely rain hits standing rabi crops in north, central and south India
PM Modi lauds Assam guv, CM's gesture of visiting 3 iconic places in Delhi
Maharashtra records 236 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,308
Rahul Gandhi defends his 'democracy under attack' remark at Par panel meet
Karnataka gives nod to 78 industrial projects of Rs 5,298-cr investment
Projects worth Rs 32,000 crore underway in Ayodhya: UP CM Adityanath
Efficient processing key for strengthening millet value chain: Official
34 more Amritpal supporters held, key aides shifted to Assam prison
New Education Policy will be implemented soon: Amit Shah in Gujarat
Will take action to stop vulgarity on OTT in the name of creativity: Thakur
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Untimely rain hits standing rabi crops in north, central and south India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Wind energy projects made 64.54 bn electricity units in April-Jan of FY23

Tamil Nadu was the second highest generator of electricity from wind energy power projects, as it generated 15,703 million units of electricity during the period under review

Topics
Wind energy | electricity | renewable energy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Greenko Wind Projects raises $750 mn through dollar bonds

The electricity produced from wind energy projects was 64.54 billion units during the April-January period of 2022-23, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy data.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the two states which lead in terms of generating electricity through wind energy.

During April 2022-January 2023, Gujarat produced 17,062 million units of electricity from wind energy power projects.

Tamil Nadu was the second highest generator of electricity from wind energy power projects, as it generated 15,703 million units of electricity during the period under review.

The government has taken several measures for promoting wind energy, like declaration of trajectory for wind renewable purchase obligation - Wind RPO - up to 2030.

In addition to this, the government has announced concessional Customs duty exemption on certain components required for manufacturing of wind electric generators.

Generation-based incentive is being provided to the wind projects commissioned on or before March 31, 2017.

The overall energy storage capacity developed in the country as on March 13, 2023 is 4,745.60 MW from Hydro Pumped Storage Projects and 39.12 MWh from Battery Energy Storage System.

However, this energy storage capacity is not specific to any particular technology, official sources said.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wind energy

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU