Wind energy projects made 64.54 bn electricity units in April-Jan of FY23

The produced from projects was 64.54 billion units during the April-January period of 2022-23, according to the Ministry of New and data.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the two states which lead in terms of generating through .

During April 2022-January 2023, Gujarat produced 17,062 million units of from power projects.

Tamil Nadu was the second highest generator of electricity from wind energy power projects, as it generated 15,703 million units of electricity during the period under review.

The government has taken several measures for promoting wind energy, like declaration of trajectory for wind renewable purchase obligation - Wind RPO - up to 2030.

In addition to this, the government has announced concessional Customs duty exemption on certain components required for manufacturing of wind electric generators.

Generation-based incentive is being provided to the wind projects commissioned on or before March 31, 2017.

The overall energy storage capacity developed in the country as on March 13, 2023 is 4,745.60 MW from Hydro Pumped Storage Projects and 39.12 MWh from Battery Energy Storage System.

However, this energy storage capacity is not specific to any particular technology, official sources said.

