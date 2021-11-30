Winter session: PM Modi holds meeting with Devegowda in Parliament

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with former prime minister H D Devegowda in Parliament on Tuesday.
"Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today," Modi tweeted.
Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted since the start of the Winter session on Monday due to opposition's protests over various issues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
