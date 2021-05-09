With 127 Covid-19 deaths, Bengal registers highest single-day toll

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
-
West Bengal on Saturday
registered its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths with 127 new fatalities, pushing the death toll to 12,203, the health department said.
The coronavirus caseload increased to 9,73,718 after the state also recorded its highest one-day spike of 19,436 fresh cases, it said.
North 24 Parganas district accounted for the highest number of fatalities at 39 while the city registered 34 deaths, it said.
Neighbouring Hooghly district reported 9 COVID-19 deaths, South 24 Parganas (7), Howrah (6), and the rest of the fatalities were from the other districts.
Out of the 127 deaths, 50 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.
As many as 3,982 fresh infections were reported from North 24 Parganas while there were 3,961 new cases in the city.
In the last 24 hours, 18,243 patients have recuperated from the disease in West Bengal and the discharge rate has improved slightly to 85.89 per cent.
So far, 8,36,351 people have recovered from the infection.
At present, there are 1,25,164 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
Since Friday, 63,377 samples have been tested for coronavirus in West Bengal, the bulletin said.
Altogether 1,09,05,646 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far.
On Saturday, Dr Smarajit Jana, founder of Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Samiti, an NGO which works for the development and uplift of sex workers of the state, succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital.
Dr Jana (68), who breathed his last at around 11 AM on Saturday, played a pioneering role in combating the trafficking of women.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over Dr Jana's death.
Meanwhile, around 1,00,641 people were vaccinated in West Bengal and no adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU