Britain coronavirus update: Another 19,790 Covid cases, 151 deaths recorded

Another 19,790 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 873,800, according to official figures released Sunday.
The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 151 to 44,896, the data showed.The latest figures came as doctors in Britain raised grave concerns about the pandemic situation in the autumn and winter period.
Research from the British Medical Association (BMA) showed more than half of healthcare staff in the country saying they are "quite anxious" about what is to come.
More than a third of doctors believe the British government's three-tier alert system will have no impact on efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, Sky News reported. More than 6,000 doctors took part in the survey.
The new three-tier COVID-19 alert system set out by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came into force last week across England as the country struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The alert system comprises three levels: "Medium", "High" and "Very High" with the level being decided according to local infection rates.
Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Lancashire and South Yorkshire are currently on England's highest alert level Tier Three.
Among other measures, the Tier Three restrictions see closure of pubs and bars in the region unless they serve substantial meals while different households are banned from mixing indoors and outdoors, including in private gardens.
To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States, are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.
