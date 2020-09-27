With 32.6 million cases global death toll from coronavirus surpass 990,000

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: India awaits PM's word on lockdown as cases top 10,000
'Indian exceptionalism' may not explain low mortality rate from coronavirus
How much coronavirus we encounter affects the outcome. So wear a mask
Covid-19: Spanish Health Minister warns of serious risk without tough rules
MP: Coronavirus cases in Indore crossed 10,000-mark, death toll at 344
-
Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 990,000 on Saturday, according to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
The global death toll rose to 990,738, while there were more than 32.6 million cases worldwide as of 3:23 pm (1923 GMT), the CSSE data showed.
The United States remains the nation's worst hit by the pandemic, with 7,065,019 cases and 204,249 deaths, making up more than 20 percent of the global death toll.
Brazil recorded the world's second-largest death toll of 140,537.
Countries with over 30,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, Peru, France and Spain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU