World Health Organization calls for global governance against pandemic

-
ALSO READ
New double mutant variant of Covid, 3 variants of concern found: Govt
DRDO issues directions on usage of anti-coronavirus drug 2-DG on patients
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
No new strain of novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab: Govt
Scientists discover possible new coronavirus mutation in Brazil
-
The Pan-European Commission on Health and Sustainable Development convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) called for global governance and recommended the establishment of a Global Health Board "under the auspices of the G20".
The Commission made the remarks during a press conference at the WHO Regional Office in Copenhagen on Friday.
According to WHO, Covid-19 demonstrated how some governance structures failed to protect societies from the worst impacts of the pandemic, with some countries resorting to responses informed by politics rather than science, the Xinhua news agency reported.
"It is necessary to enhance the position of health policy in overall policy-making by governments and international organisations by setting up a Global Health and Finance Board at the G20, recognizing that health is a global public good," said Mario Monti, Chair of the Commission.
In addition, the Commission called for regional bodies of governance such as a Pan-European Network for Disease Control and a Pan-European Health Threats Council to improve data-sharing and data-interoperability platforms across the vast Region.
Further recommendations include countries in the region being called upon to fight inequality and so "decrease polarization in society", as well as a call for greater investment and innovation in Europe's health systems which have "proved flawed and not fit for the purpose" during the pandemic.
The Commission noted in the press release that Covid-19 showed that single-country solutions are not enough when it comes to the spread of communicable diseases in a hyper-connected, globalised world and such crises can only be tackled effectively through joint international action.
"We are calling for action at all levels of society on fixing fractured societies; on safeguarding planetary health; on innovation and investment in health systems; and on better European and global governance," said Hans Henri P. Kluge, regional director for WHO Europe.
"It's time to learn some important lessons, so we don't make the same mistakes again," Kluge said.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU